Deputies: Two men steal $1,000 worth of merchandise 

Santa Clarita Valley’s Sheriff’s Station deputies were dispatched to a reported shoplifting incident at 6:27 p.m. Thursday at the H&M in the Valencia Town Center.

The two suspects were seen wearing all black and had face tattoos, according to Sgt. Sherry Clark with the station.

Deputies arrived on the scene at 6:32 p.m. The men stole just under $1,000 of merchandise and were last seen getting into their car, according to Watch Deputy Reeder, who declined to provide his first name.

The car is reported to be a black Nissan with orange tape on the rearview mirror and was last seen going southbound on McBean Parkway toward Interstate 5, Reeder said.