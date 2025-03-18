Details remain unclear on report of battery at Bridge to Home 

No suspects were arrested or victims treated following a report of a battery incident at the Bridge to Home shelter on Monday afternoon after employees with the shelter were uncooperative with Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies, according to an official with the station.

Deputies were dispatched to an initial report of a robbery at the 23000 block of Drayton Street involving two individuals at approximately 3:49 p.m. on Monday, according to Watch Sgt. Borits, a spokesman for the station.

Borits said on Monday that, according to the initial call, there seemed to be a struggle between two individuals. He could not confirm if anything was taken from the victim.

Deputy Robert Jensen, a spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, said on Tuesday in a followup phone call with The Signal that deputies at the scene were investigating, trying to locate the victim or suspect, but Bridge to Home personnel at the location refused to cooperate with them.

Nicole L. Feast-Williams, director of interim housing for Bridge to Home, wrote in an email to The Signal on Tuesday morning that the incident did not occur at the shelter.

“We are not even sure where the incident took place. When incidents happen at our shelter, we notify the sheriffs right away,” wrote Feast-Willams.

She added in her email that the reason deputies could be seen at the shelter was because a non-resident came to the location to use their phone to make the 911 call. She wrote the non-resident was trying to locate the other non-resident.

In a follow-up phone call, Williams said she was unsure where the incident took place but said it was not inside the shelter. The non-resident made the call at the shelter and that’s why deputies responded to the location, she said.

Jensen said he could not confirm if the incident happened off the property because deputies were not able to get information from Bridge to Home employees on Monday.

According to radio dispatch traffic on Monday, a victim was reported to be hit on the back of the head and a possible suspect was seen driving from the scene in a Ford F-150.

Jensen said the incident was deemed a battery incident with no suspect arrested or victim treated.

Saadullah Sheikh, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, confirmed firefighters were dispatched to the scene for a report of a medical emergency but there were no reported transports.