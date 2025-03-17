FDA issues warning on laughing gas after increase in adverse events 

By Jack Phillips

Contributing Writer

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned last week that consumers should not use products that contain nitrous oxide due to potentially serious side effects that can include death.

Nitrous oxide, which is sometimes called “laughing gas,” “whippets,” or “galaxy gas,” is colorless and odorless. For hundreds of years, some have used it recreationally, but it has a number of medical, industrial, and commercial purposes, including being used as a propellant in whipped cream canisters.

It is available in compact cartridges that are easily accessible and sold under various brand names such as Galaxy Gas, Baking Bad, Miami Magic, HOTWHIP, InfusionMax, MassGass, Cosmic Gas, and Whip-it! Under federal law, nitrous oxide is not a scheduled drug, possession of it is legal, and it is not regulated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.

In its warning, the FDA said consumers should “not inhale” products containing nitrous oxide “from any size canisters, tanks, or chargers.”

“These products are marketed as both unflavored and flavored nitrous oxide canisters and are sold as a food processing propellant for whipped cream and culinary food use,” the warning said. “Intentional misuse or inhalation of contents can lead to serious adverse health events, including death.”

Inhaling the gas can result in serious side effects including blood clots, frostbite, impaired bladder and bowel function, loss of consciousness, numbness, heart palpitations, paralysis, asphyxiation, abnormal blood counts, problems walking, and a variety of mental disturbances such as paranoia, depression, hallucinations, or delusions.

“For some individuals who regularly inhale nitrous oxide, this habit can lead to prolonged neurological effects, including spinal cord or brain damage, even after stopping use,” the FDA said. “Contact your health care providers if you have recently used these products and are concerned about your health.”

While the FDA did not take any enforcement action, the agency noted that it has “observed an increase in reports of adverse events after inhalation of nitrous oxide products” and that it may “take appropriate actions to protect the public’s health” if it continues to see reports of nitrous oxide misuse.

The FDA also said that nitrous oxide products are being sold at a number of retailers such as eBay, Amazon, Walmart, local smoke shops, and gas stations.

In 2023, the UK banned the recreational use and possession of nitrous oxide, saying that it posed a health hazard and triggered anti-social behavior in its users.

“For too long the use of this drug in public spaces has contributed to anti-social behavior which is a blight on communities. We will not accept it,” the UK Home Office said in a statement at the time.

Also last week, the FDA cracked down on Double Scorpio, manufacturer of the recreational inhalant drug isobutyl nitrite, known as “poppers,” the company said on its website.

“Double Scorpio has stopped all operations following a search and seizure at our offices by the FDA. We don’t have a lot of information to share but we believe that the FDA has performed similar actions towards other companies recently,” the company statement stated.

A warning from the FDA issued in 2021 said that inhaling nitrite drugs can lead to serious adverse health events and has been “reporting increases in deaths and hospitalizations” related to its usage.