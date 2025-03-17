Gunshot victim transported from Valle del Oro 

At least one person suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder and was transported to the hospital from Newhall Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s station deputies and L.A. County firefighters were dispatched to 23700 block of Valle del Oro for a reported gunshot victim, according to Watch Sgt. Juan Muralles, spokesman for the station.

A resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, was nearby and said that he and his friends heard loud gunshots from the Newhall Creek riverbed and they decided to walk over to the area.

According to radio dispatch traffic, the victim was shot in the shoulder, and a suspect was seen in a black Honda and driving away from the scene.

An ambulance on Lyons Avenue and Railroad Avenue in Newhall transports the victim of a reported shooting on Sunday afternoon, March 16, 2025. Michael Picarella/The Signal

According to on-scene reports, an ambulance was seen being escorted to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

Deputies were seen detaining a woman at the scene as they were investigating and searching the Newhall Creek riverbed.

Muralles said he had only had the initial call information because he had not been updated from the scene at the time of this story’s publication.

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be released as soon as it becomes available.