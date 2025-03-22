Hart district celebrates 10 National Merit finalists 

News release

The William S. Hart Union High School District announced that 10 outstanding local high school seniors have been named National Merit Scholarship Finalists in the 2025 National Merit Scholarship Program.

“These exceptional students have demonstrated outstanding academic achievement and potential, placing them among the top high school seniors in the nation,” said a news release from the district.

The National Merit Scholarship Program is a highly competitive college scholarship program that honors the nation’s most promising students. Finalists met rigorous requirements including exceptional PSAT/NMSQT® scores, a strong academic record, a recommendation from a high school official, an essay, and information about their extracurricular activities and community involvement, the release said.

“We are proud to celebrate our National Merit Finalists,” Hart District Superintendent Michael Vierra said in the release. “Their dedication to academic excellence, intellectual curiosity, and unwavering commitment to learning is truly inspiring. These students represent the very best of our district, and we know they will continue to achieve great things. We congratulate them, their families, and the dedicated teachers who have supported them on this remarkable journey.”

National Merit Finalists qualify for consideration for a variety of scholarships. These scholarships are awarded based on a Finalist’s academic record, school and community activities and leadership, and written recommendations.

The National Merit Finalists from the William S. Hart Union High School District are:

• Christopher Barrett, Canyon High School.

• Caitlin Brown, Hart High School.

• Acey Berzon Distor, Saugus High School.

• Michaella Kim, Valencia High School.

• Hannah S. Lee, West Ranch High School.

• Jonathan Myung, West Ranch High School.

• Praneel Samal, Academy of the Canyons.

• Camille Song, West Ranch High School.

• Ritu Yeshala, Valencia High School.

• Elbert Zeng, Valencia High School.