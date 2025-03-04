Hart High School fight involves staff, one student detained

Two female William S. Hart High School students were reportedly involved in a fight Tuesday morning on campus on the 28000 block of Newhall Avenue in that included a scuffle with at least one school staff member, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said.

According to Deputy Robert Jensen, a spokesman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the incident was called in at 10:50 a.m.

“Two female, white 15-year-olds were fighting staff and other students,” he said during a telephone call Tuesday morning. “It sounds like all the parties were located. So, nobody outstanding.”

Jensen added that a report for battery was written. He didn’t have details about the fight or know if anyone sustained injuries or if there was any damage.

According to Sgt. Robert Wilkinson, another spokesman for the station, one student was detained.

“There were two students who got in a fight, and one of the students ended up assaulting one of the campus supervisors,” Wilkinson said during a call just before 1 p.m. “That individual was detained.”

Wilkinson also didn’t have any reports of injury or damage. The incident, he said, was still under investigation.