Highway violence incident results in arrest 

California Highway Patrol Newhall-area officers arrested a 60-year-old Tujunga man on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on Wednesday morning in connection with a previously reported highway violence incident, according to an official with the CHP’s Newhall station.

On Feb. 26, at approximately 10:35 a.m., CHP officers responded to a report of a highway violence incident on State Route Highway 14 near Golden Valley Road, according to a statement sent by Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez, spokesman for the CHP Newhall-area office.

The statement read that the suspect exited his vehicle and approached the victim while wielding an ax. The victim, fearing for their safety, immediately contacted the authorities. No injuries were reported from the initial incident.

After conducting an investigation, CHP officers located the suspect’s vehicle on Wednesday at approximately 10 a.m. A CHP unit assisting in the investigation conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, which was being driven by the suspect who was arrested without incident at the scene, read the statement.

During the arrest, CHP officers recovered an ax from the suspect’s vehicle. As a result of the investigation and evidence collected, he was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

CHP Newhall Area Capt. Ed Krusey said in the prepared statement: “Our officers are working diligently to ensure the safety of all motorists on California roadways. The department is committed to taking swift and effective action against individuals who engage in violent behavior on our highways.”