How to Promote YouTube Videos to Gain More Views

With the stifling competition on YouTube, quality content is never enough to get views—an important metric for success.

After all, millions of videos are uploaded regularly. To stand out from this crowd, you need impeccable promotional strategies that will make users want to click on your content and engage with it!

For instance, you can buy YouTube views from a reputed platform to make your content appear attractive.

But that’s not all, so let’s explore all the different promotional strategies here!

1. Work on the Video SEO

A significant way to promote videos and get more YouTube views is to improve search engine optimization (SEO). This will boost your content’s visibility on YouTube, Google, and other search engines. Here are some tips for a refined SEO strategy:

Track Relevant Keywords

With Google Keyword Planner and Ahrefs keyword-finding tools, identify the top keywords in your niche. Make sure it’s closely relevant to your channel, the specific video, and what users look for when looking for similar content.

Use them in video titles, tags, and descriptions.

Curate the Best Titles

Create engaging and self-explanatory titles for videos. You can also use primary keywords in the title. For instance, if the primary word is baking tips, create a title: 6 Baking Tips Beginners Should Know.

Focus on Descriptions

Create a detailed description and include the primary keyword in the first 2 sentences. Make your content easy to navigate with accurate timestamps. If you want to drive traffic to other platforms, channels, or videos, add a link to that.

Include tags of the primary and secondary keywords and key phrases. Don’t use misleading words/phrases for tags. Otherwise, it’ll negatively impact your SEO efforts.

2. Craft Attractive Thumbnails

One of the greatest promotional tools for your YouTube videos is its thumbnail. So, create a captivating thumbnail with a high-quality image of 1280 x 720 pixels, 16:9 ratio, and under 2 MB.

Pick the right colors that contrast with YouTube’s red, white, and black. Your best bets are blue, yellow, orange, and green.

In the image, use a human face to create a connection with potential viewers. Use bold and readable texts that convey the video topic effectively.

Make sure the overall thumbnail design resonates with your content and tonality.

3. Buy Views for a Boost

Sometimes, straightforward promotion doesn’t do the trick. This is because most viewers are skeptical about content with low views. They feel that the content isn’t worth their time even before checking it out and scroll past it.

Moreover, so long as the views are low, YouTube also doesn’t suggest your content to a lot of users.

To overcome this, you must buy real YouTube views from a reputable source that offers these services from 100% genuine users—no fake accounts or bots!

A huge volume of existing views will bring users flocking to your content, eager to know what’s so cool about your videos, increasing views further. They’ll stick to the end as they’ll have a positive idea of the content, boosting your watch time.

YouTube will also perceive real engagement as a sign of credibility. The algorithm will suggest your content to more people, driving more traffic and views.

4. Share the Video on other Platforms

Sharing your content on different platforms plays a major role in content promotion and getting more views. So, here are particular ways to do it.

Share Teasers

Post a teaser of your YouTube video on Facebook and Instagram stories and reels. You can also post it on YouTube Shorts. This will create anticipation about the video and drive more traffic.

Upload Full Video

You can also post the full video on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X (Twitter), and LinkedIn (if relevant). Tailor the messaging according to the platform’s audience.

Use Social Communities

Another idea is to share the content in online communities, like Reddit, Quora, Facebook groups, LinkedIn groups (professional content only), and niche communities.

Suppose someone is looking for a unique Christmas Eve makeup tutorial. If you have a relevant video, answer it in the thread and add the link to your content. Ensure you always reply with something valuable and never spam.

5. Collaborate with Creators

A common promotion tactic for views is collaborating with other creators. Search for creators who have a similar audience as your target demographic but aren’t your direct competitors.

For instance, if you post cooking tutorials, collaborate with a food-tasting creator or a nutritionist creator. The former can share how great your dishes taste, while the latter can share the dishes’ nutritional content.

Consider creating a series of videos or challenges instead of a single video. You can also try out guest appearances for each other’s content. If neither is possible, give a shoutout by mentioning each other’s channel or video link.

This way, you can tap into each other’s viewers and gain a larger audience simultaneously. It also helps in building a community among creators.

6. Connect with the Audience

Regular engagement with your audience can make your content stand out to the algorithm and boost its visibility. Some effective strategies are:

Encourage Engagements

In the video and the description, ask intriguing questions to viewers and tell them to answer in the comment section. Tell viewers to like the video and subscribe to your channel if they find your content useful.

Try to reply to all comments you get and leave a like. This shows that you value their opinions and creates a personal connection between you and viewers. They will be happy with the attention and comment again to get a response from you.

Conduct Live Streams

Build a closer bond with viewers through Q&A sessions on live streams. Answer their questions, share updates about the channel or life, and promote new videos.

Conclusion

With the right promotional tactics, you can make your content more alluring and go viral in no time. So, try out all the actionable strategies in this guide and check what works best for your niche.

Once you find the right fit, follow that diligently with regular quality posts. Be persistent, and you’ll watch your views reach sky-high soon!