LASD seeks public’s help locating missing teen 

Courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in locating an at-risk missing teenager last contacted Friday morning, according to a LASD Nixle alert.  

Isabell Ann Lim, 13, was last contacted at 9:40 a.m. Friday on the 17900 block of River Circle in Santa Clarita, according to the LASD release. 

Lim is described as 5 feet tall, 125 pounds and Asian with brown eyes and brown hair, according to the LASD Nixle alert, and was last seen wearing a black “Gap” sweater with black shorts and black “Croc” shoes.  

In the Nixle, it states that Lim’s family is concerned for her well-being and asking for the public’s help.  

The Sheriff’s Department asks anyone with information about this incident to contact the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at 661-287-5614.   

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org 

Picture of Katherine Quezada

Katherine Quezada

