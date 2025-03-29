LASD seeks public’s help locating missing teen 

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in locating an at-risk missing teenager last contacted Friday morning, according to a LASD Nixle alert.

Isabell Ann Lim, 13, was last contacted at 9:40 a.m. Friday on the 17900 block of River Circle in Santa Clarita, according to the LASD release.

Lim is described as 5 feet tall, 125 pounds and Asian with brown eyes and brown hair, according to the LASD Nixle alert, and was last seen wearing a black “Gap” sweater with black shorts and black “Croc” shoes.

In the Nixle, it states that Lim’s family is concerned for her well-being and asking for the public’s help.

The Sheriff’s Department asks anyone with information about this incident to contact the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at 661-287-5614.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org