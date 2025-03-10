Local family wins $750,000 from $10 scratcher 

By Kelly Ingram (Nishimoto)

Signal Staff Writer

It was a lucky day for a local couple who struck gold after purchasing a $10 “Mystery Crossword” scratcher that led to a $750,000 prize.

The couple asked to remain anonymous due to safety concerns.

The story began on Feb. 2, when they decided to try their luck at the Jr. Market in Newhall on the corner of Newhall Avenue and Lyons Avenue.

The ticket was an impulsive buy. “We are not the type of people who play every day. We barely buy lottery tickets or scratchers,” the woman confessed. “That day, we decided, to try our luck.”

When the numbers aligned, disbelief was the initial reaction. “At first, we couldn’t believe it. We thought maybe it was a mistake, so we checked like 15 times,” her husband recalled. “We were filled with a mix of excitement and disbelief.”

The $750,000 prize will significantly ease some longtime financial struggles for their family of six. They have been trying to buy a bigger house, but the down payment has been a major hurdle. “Now we can finally get the house we want and get rid of all our debts,” the husband said.

“It’s like a dream come true,” his wife said, still unable to fully grasp their new reality. The win has brought a wave of nervous excitement. “We are so nervous because it’s not something that happens every day.”

With newfound wealth comes new concerns. “First, the area where we live is kind of dangerous, so we are afraid someone might find out and try to do something to us,” the husband said. There’s also anxiety about money management. “We’re scared that we won’t manage it well and spend all the money without achieving any of our goals.”

Despite these fears, they have clear plans for the money: buy a bigger house, get rid of all debts and save some for the future.

Mai Rabadi, one of the owners of Jr. Market, said the bustling store is known for its many lottery winners.

“We bought the gas station in 2012 and added the liquor store in 2018,” she said. “A lot of people come here hoping our luck rubs off on them. We also see a lot of customers buying tickets for office pools and group plays.”

While she doesn’t have an exact number of jackpot winners, she said the store staff constantly hears stories from customers who know past winners, including some from before they owned the store. “It definitely keeps the excitement alive. Superstition says we’re due for another big one soon.”

When asked about the store’s share when a customer wins from a ticket purchased there, she said, “It depends on the type of ticket. For scratchers, there’s usually not much for the store. For lotto tickets, we receive a retailer bonus, but it’s capped at $1 million.”

Rabadi said she doesn’t play the lottery personally. “I’m just waiting for someone to hit the jackpot here so I can win that way instead.”