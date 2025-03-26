Man accused of assaulting teen during basketball game 

A teenager was allegedly assaulted by a man Tuesday afternoon when tempers flared during a basketball game at the LA Fitness in Valencia, according to sheriff’s deputies.

No major injuries were reported and no arrests were made.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., L.A. County firefighters were seen at the scene giving medical attention to the teenager inside the gym.

A group of gym members outside the gym, who did not provide their names, said they heard that a fight broke out between a man and a teenager during a basketball game.

A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy responds to a report of a teenager allegedly being assaulted by a man during a basketball game at LA Fitness in Valencia on Tuesday afternoon, March 25, 2025. Maya Morales/The Signal

Deputy Mike Tapanes with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station confirmed that, according to the teenager, an altercation took place during a basketball game.

He said the teenager involved said there was banter being exchanged and some shoving that led to a fight.

Tapanes said he could not confirm whether the other individual was an adult because he was no longer at the gym, but based off the teenager’s statement it was believed he was.

He confirmed there were no transports or injuries reported, and the teenager said he did not want to press charges against the man.