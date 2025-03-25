Mother arrested on suspicion of DUI and child endangerment 

A 35-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment and driving under the influence on Sunday night following a traffic collision on State Route 14, according to a California Highway Patrol official.

Newhall-area CHP officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision involving a Ford Fusion and a Mazda SUV at approximately 10:52 p.m. on the southbound side of SR-14 at Placerita Canyon Road, said Carlos Burgos-Lopez, public information officer for the CHP Newhall-area Office.

Officers arrived at the scene of the incident and conducted their investigation in which they performed a sobriety test on the 35-year-old woman who was traveling in the Fusion with her child at the time of the crash, he added.

Her blood alcohol level was well above the legal limit, which resulted in her arrest, Burgos-Lopez said.

No injuries were reported, including the child who was unharmed, according to Burgos-Lopez. The child was then picked up by the father at the scene of the crash.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrest logs, the woman was taken to the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood and is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.