New art installation coming to Central Park 

A new art installation is scheduled to open in Central Park this spring near the stairs and walking trails.

The art installation is called, “When Cloud Met A Cloud,” by Sujin Lim, an artist from Brooklyn, New York.

The process for getting new art pieces begins with a committee of five people: one arts commissioner, a community member, an art expert, an arts administrator and a local professional artist, said Katherine Nestved, arts coordinator for the city of Santa Clarita.

“I facilitate the meeting, so I ask them, ‘Hey this is the location. What kind of theme are you looking for? What kind of medium are you looking for? Are we looking for a mosaic? Are we looking for a sculpture? And that committee really spearheads the direction of the project,’” Nestved said.

This installation was inspired by the history of the land Central Park is on.

“When the artist responded to the call for entry, Sujin, who was the artist that was ultimately selected, really was passionate about the water history of the site. And she really wanted to lean into talking about how water is transported into the location and how it works within nature,” Nestved said.

The plans for the art piece were first introduced in 2022.

“With public and civic art, there’s a lot of different steps in order to make sure that the sculpture will be safe. So, one of the biggest steps that we to check off is the engineering documents from the artist. And then once we have the engineering documents, then it has to go through fabrication,” Nestved said.

The “River of Lights” is scheduled to open with the “When Cloud Met A Cloud” sculpture in Central Park sometime this spring. Kamryn Martell/The Signal

In addition to “When Cloud Met A Cloud,” the “River of Lights” is scheduled to open with the sculpture.

At the time of this story’s publication, there is no official opening date for the sculpture.