No evidence of crime found after teenagers detained at gunpoint  

No evidence of a crime was found after deputies detained two juveniles at gunpoint on Wednesday in response to a report of a possible burglary, according to a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station official.

Deputies responded to the possible burglary call at 12:41 p.m. on the 24200 block of Allium Court, said watch deputy Nicholas Hoslet, a spokesman with the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“The informant stated they observed two suspects climbing on the side of the building and onto the balcony, going through the sliding glass door, and was unsure if the suspects lived there,” he said.

The individuals were confirmed to be juveniles, and after conducting their investigation, deputies determined that they had permission to be at the residence, Hoslet added.