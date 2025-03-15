Person extricated and transported after single-vehicle crash 

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel extricated a person from a vehicle after a single-vehicle crash on Sand Canyon Road and Placerita Canyon Road at 2:40 a.m. Saturday, according to Jonathan Torres, public information officer for the Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched at 1:38 a.m. and on the scene at 1:51 a.m., according to Torres.

The patient was transported to a local hospital by 2:49 a.m. and there were no critical injuries reported, Torres said.

The firefighters closed the call at 3:28 a.m., according to Torres.