Philip Wasserman | Throwing Out the Baby and …

There’s an old saying: “Don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater.” But that’s exactly what happened when President Donald Trump’s executive order banned diversity, equity and inclusion programs across the government.

As featured in the March 16 edition of “60 Minutes,” the U.S. Marine Band was forced to cancel a planned concert with students from Equity Arc, a nonprofit that mentors young musicians of color. American orchestras remain overwhelmingly white, 80%. Equity Arc works to change that by connecting student musicians of color with mentors and opportunities. The students had earned the right to perform with the prestigious Marine Band after winning a competition. The concert was scheduled. Then it was canceled, a casualty of Trump’s executive order.

But in a powerful show of resilience, retired U.S. military musicians stepped in to play alongside the students, ensuring the concert still happened. What was once a performance for hundreds became a concert seen by millions, thanks to “60 Minutes.” The full performance is now available on Equity Arc’s website. Watch and you’ll see and hear the talent.

This was not about diversity and inclusion for the sake of diversity and inclusion. The young musicians aren’t just talented — they’re inspiring. One student, born in the U.S. to Indian parents, has been accepted to Harvard. Another, clarinetist Zakyya McClenny, has the talent, poise and confidence of a seasoned professional. I have no doubt we’ll be hearing more from her, although according to Equity Arc, a lot of musicians of color leave music after high school.

The real loss here? The American people, who were denied the chance to witness these extraordinary young artists perform with the U.S. Marine Band — all because of a blanket executive order, which leaves no room for exceptions.

Philip Wasserman

Stevenson Ranch