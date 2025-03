St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church hosted Hispanic Culture Night during the 47th Annual Lenten Fish Fry on Friday. Entertainment included ballet folklorico and mariachi, which took place throughout the evening. For six consecutive Fridays, residents can purchase various types of fish, and all proceeds will go towards victims of the Los Angeles wildfires. In addition, 900 pounds of fish are purchased weekly, with over 1,000 meals made to purchase each week.