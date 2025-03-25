Plum Canyon median project to run through June 20 

News release

Construction is under way on the city of Santa Clarita’s median refurbishment for Plum Canyon Road, and is expected to continue through June 20, according to a news release from the city.

The project is designed to improve the landscape medians between Bouquet Canyon Road and Skyline Ranch Road, the release said.

As part of the project, crews will remove existing concrete inside the medians, install new pavers and maintenance safety strips, upgrade irrigation and introduce fresh landscaping. The existing concrete curbs will remain in place.

Work is taking place Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Some limited night work will also occur at the intersection of Plum Canyon Road and Bouquet Canyon Road, on select weeknights during the project from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

For more information, contact Project Manager Lisa Campos at 661-255-4326 or [email protected].