Project Linus to hold semi-annual ‘Make a Blanket Day’ 

Project Linus is hosting its semi-annual Make a Blanket Day on Saturday, March 22,, at College of the Canyons’ East Gym from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Santa Clarita chapter of Project Linus, a nonprofit organization that specializes in delivering hand-made blankets to provide comfort to ill children nationwide, is encouraging residents of all ages to get involved for the cause.

Academy of the Canyons junior, Chloe Williams, 16, encourages the Santa Clarita community to get involved, even urging other high school students to earn volunteer service hours.

Williams, who is taking Project Linus as a class for the first time this semester, has participated in Make a Blanket Day for the past five years.

“I’ve always made blankets with my friends and dropped them off because I think it’s a really important part of our community,” Williams said. “We encourage people to bring their own materials. People can just spread their blankets out on the floor in the gym and work on them.”

According to Williams, residents who would like to drop off blankets can do so from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those who are interested in making blankets should bring at least 1.5 yards of polar, blizzard or anti-pill fleece. Students who are in middle school or younger will need the accompaniment of an adult chaperone.

Attendees who are interested in participating are asked to fill out this form prior to the event: forms.gle/34ZdRNVL5K1iZezx9.