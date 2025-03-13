Putin backs US cease-fire in principle, stops short of agreeing to terms 

By Andrew Thornebrooke

Contributing Writer

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday expressed appreciation for a proposed U.S.-backed cease-fire in Ukraine but stopped short of agreeing to the framework.

Putin said that any cease-fire would have to deal with the root causes of the conflict and that many details needed to be sorted out before Moscow would agree to halt its invasion.

“We agree with the proposals to cease hostilities,” Putin told reporters at a Kremlin news conference. “But we proceed from the fact that this cessation should be such that it would lead to long-term peace and would eliminate the original causes of this crisis.”

Putin did not explain what those causes were, but in the past, he has demanded that Ukraine be permanently barred from joining NATO and that no foreign power ever station troops on Ukrainian soil.

Those lofty goals are a walk back from Putin’s original stated objectives for the invasion, which included the complete demilitarization of Ukraine.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he hoped the Kremlin would agree to the proposal for a 30-day cease-fire to end what Trump called the “bloodbath” in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already agreed to the cease-fire framework, following a days-long pause in American assistance to the embattled country.

The United States agreed on Tuesday to resume weapons supplies and intelligence sharing with Ukraine after Kyiv said during talks in Saudi Arabia that it was ready to support a cease-fire proposal.

In the time since Zelenskyy accepted Trump’s proposal, Russia has stepped up its attacks against Ukrainian troops in Russia’s Kursk region.

Russia claims that its troops have driven the Ukrainian army out of a key town in Kursk, where Moscow has been trying for seven months to dislodge Ukrainian troops.

Though Ukrainian forces occupied only a small part of Kursk, the region is of critical importance as its control will dictate whether Kyiv has a bargaining chip with which to compel Moscow to return some of Ukraine’s occupied territories.

Putin added that he supports “the idea of ending this conflict by peaceful means” and would speak further with U.S. negotiators about the issue.

“The idea itself is correct, and we certainly support it,” Putin said. “But there are issues that we need to discuss. And I think we need to talk to our American colleagues as well.”

Putin’s remarks come just hours after Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special envoy for the Middle East, landed in Moscow to take part in negotiations about a potential cease-fire in Ukraine.

Putin’s top foreign policy aide told Russian state media earlier in the day that Washington’s proposed 30-day cease-fire would simply give Kyiv’s forces a much-needed rest and time to regroup.

“It gives us nothing,” said Yuri Ushakov, a former ambassador to Washington who speaks for Putin on major foreign policy issues. “It only gives the Ukrainians an opportunity to regroup, gain strength and, to continue the same thing.”

Trump has made ending the war in Ukraine a key policy objective, at one time promising on the campaign trail to end the war on “day one” of his presidency.

Trump responded later on Thursday afternoon, saying that Putin’s remarks were a promising start but not enough, and suggested he could meet with Putin to get the deal done.

“I’d love to meet with him and talk to him but we have to get it over with fast,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “Hopefully they’ll do the right thing.”

Earlier in the week, Trump suggested that he could unleash more severe economic sanctions against Moscow if it would not cooperate on a cease-fire deal.

“I can do things financially that would be very bad for Russia,” Trump said. “I don’t want to do that because I want to get peace. In a financial sense, yes we could do things that would be very bad for Russia, that would be devastating for Russia.”

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.