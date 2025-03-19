Roadside emission survey mistaken for immigration checkpoint 

A program representative from the Department of Consumer Affairs was conducting a roadside emission survey Wednesday afternoon on Bouquet Canyon Road near Central Park – and at least some local residents mistook the smog survey for an immigration enforcement operation.

Francisco Hernandez, an audits and roadsides representative with the Bureau of Automotive Repair, said that a staff member comes out to cities once a year to conduct a survey on vehicle emissions data.

“The data collected is only used to evaluate and improve the performance of California’s emissions reduction program,” read an information sheet Hernandez provided.

He said that many concerned individuals have been approaching the survey area to ask what he was doing and why they were pulling cars over. He added he was happy to explain what the survey was and had information sheets ready to give out.

In a news tip phone call to The Signal, a man, who did not identify himself, said he believed that the survey staff was part of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Hernandez clarified that the bureau was in no way associated with any other government enforcement operation.

An information sheet provided by Hernandez read, “Please note, BAR’s Roadside Inspection Program is not affiliated with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, ICE, or any other government enforcement checkpoint.”

Francisco Hernandez, program representative for The State of California’s Bureau of Automotive Repair, utilizes a computer for smog inspections on Bouquet Canyon Road late Wednesday morning on March 19, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Hernandez said that, with the help of California Highway Patrol officers, cars are randomly selected to be pulled over, then he tells the driver what the survey is and its purpose.

He added that after the driver is aware, he enters their license plate information into the computer system and inserts a probe into the vehicle’s tailpipe to measure exhaust emissions.

The process is very similar to a smog check inspection, but this process cannot be used as a substitute for the vehicle’s official smog check report. It is strictly used for data collecting purposes, said Hernandez.

The State of California’s Bureau of Automotive Repair conducted random roadside smog inspections on Bouquet Canyon Road late Wednesday morning on March 19, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

The goal is to collect 40 cars’ information for each survey conducted, Hernandez added.

“As long as we get 40 cars today, we don’t need to come back the next day,” said Hernandez. “So far we have collected 20 cars but six people opted out of the data collection.”

He said that after the survey is completed it is voluntary to have your inspection included in the data. If people choose not to be included, they are sent on their way.

Hernandez said that, in the inspection, he also shares information with motorists on whether there are repairs that need to be made and offers an informational guide that helps participants learn where to find the services needed.