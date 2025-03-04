Saugus teen arrested on suspicion of armed robbery 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of armed robbery after a 911 call reported a theft from the 22100 block of Barrington Way, north of Newhall Ranch Road and west of Golden Valley Road.

Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, said the station received a 911 call around 11:15 p.m. Monday regarding the incident. The two parties had arranged to meet at the residence for a transaction.

The emergency call indicated the suspect, who drove a gray Audi, brandished a firearm and left fake currency before leaving with the clothes.

The victim reported the incident to the SCV Sheriff’s Station, and the suspect, who lives in Saugus, was located not far from where the incident took place.

The juvenile was arrested at the Sheriff’s Station shortly after 1 a.m. on suspicion of armed robbery, Jensen said. He added that deputies were able to return all the victim’s belongings to the rightful owner.

The suspect’s identity was not released because he’s a juvenile.

Jensen said the incident served as a reminder that the SCV Sheriff’s Station offers a monitored safe-exchange spot where online sellers and buyers can meet up in a safe environment. The area also is utilized for child-custody exchanges.

“The Safe Exchange Zone is located in the station’s parking lot, opposite the entrance of the station. With video surveillance available throughout all hours, this environment provides added safety and security to the community,” according to the station’s post about the space, which also notes, “the exchanging of drugs, alcohol, weapons and other illegal items is strictly prohibited.”

The SCV Sheriff’s Station is located at 26201 Golden Valley Road.