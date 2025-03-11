School Day Café switches to biodegradable trays  

News release

After a successful pilot program in the Saugus Union School District, School Day Café has expanded the use of a new, eco-friendly serving tray option across all schools. The transition from Styrofoam to sustainable molded fiber trays has been well received by students and staff alike, according to a news release from School Day Café.

Unlike Styrofoam, molded fiber trays are made from renewable materials, have a significantly lower carbon footprint, and are more biodegradable, the release said. These trays not only help reduce environmental impact but also provide better food presentation, offer increased thermoregulation to keep food at optimal temperatures, and are more durable, resulting in fewer food spills, according to the release.

Along with the new trays, School Day Café has also introduced share carts at schools in partnership with the Salvation Army and the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry. These carts provide students with a hygienic, controlled way to share excess food, helping to reduce food waste and promote food equity. Students can place unopened items on the cart, allowing others to take what they need. This initiative supports both environmental sustainability and community wellness, the release said.

“We’re thrilled to offer these new solutions to our students,” Alecia Woods, CEO of the Santa Clarita Valley School Food Services Agency, said in the release. “Not only are we reducing waste and supporting sustainability, but we’re also encouraging students to take ownership of their food choices and share resources with each other. This is a win for the entire valley.”

School Day Café, a program of the SCV School Food Services Agency, serves over 20,000 meals and snacks daily across 37 school sites in the SCV. The agency is a joint powers agreement that includes Castaic Union School District, Newhall School District, Saugus Union School District and Sulphur Springs Union School District.

For more information about School Day Café, visit www.schooldaycafe.org.