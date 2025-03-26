Storms allow for another boost to State Water Project deliveries 

News release

The state Department of Water Resources announced that wet and cold storms in March have allowed for another increase to the State Water Project allocation forecast for 2025.

The allocation has increased to 40% of requested water supplies, up from 35% last month. The State Water Project provides water to 27 million Californians and 750,000 acres of farmland.

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is among the agencies receiving water allocations from the SWP.

The latest allocation forecast is based on increases in precipitation, snowpack and reservoir storage in the past month. The allocation increase comes ahead of the April 1 snow surveys next week, when Sierra Nevada snowpack typically peaks.

“As we near the end of the wet season, our focus shifts to snowpack runoff and whether temperatures allow for a slow melt so we can capture as much of that runoff as possible,” DWR Director Karla Nemeth said in a news release. “Despite periods of extremely dry conditions this season, water managers have been able to effectively capture, move, and store water for use later this year while also maintaining flood protection.”

The State Water Project was able to increase storage this month at its largest reservoir, Lake Oroville, and nearly fill the SWP’s share of storage at San Luis Reservoir in Merced County. That storage will help meet the needs of State Water Project contractors and their customers this year as well as provide some water supply next year in the event that dry conditions return.

Lake Oroville storage is now up to 86% of capacity and 121% of historical average for this time of year. DWR has been releasing water from Lake Oroville in order to maintain enough empty space in the reservoir for flood management. As spring progresses, the need for flood space will diminish and storage may increase, the release said.

In the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, April and May are ecologically important times and the State Water Project will need to adjust operations accordingly. Pumping rates will likely fall to minimum levels during those months to protect endangered fish species. Releases from Lake Oroville for endangered species and water quality protection also may be necessary, depending upon precipitation and other factors, the release said.

The allocation forecast notice to State Water Contractors and historical data on SWP allocations are available at water.ca.gov/programs/state-water-project/management/swp-water-contractors.