SUSD asset management advisory committee set to review drafting process 

The Saugus Union School District asset management advisory committee is set to meet Wednesday to discuss and review sample recommendation reports for the site of Santa Clarita Elementary School.

During its Feb. 16 meeting, the committee was presented with information on joint use leases, joint occupancy leases and the Community Recreation Act, and was informed of how the process would work for each option.

Sarine Abrahamian, an attorney with Orbach, Huff & Henderson, presented to the committee the legal procedures behind each of the different options and simultaneously answered questions from committee members.

After all the presentations, several committee members stated they wanted more time to review the terminology that was presented so they could understand what the options would entail if they chose to go in that direction.

Committee Chairman James Shea said that the main takeaway based on community feedback, though, is that the site will not be used for residential or commercial and he wanted to include a note that emphasized that.

Superintendent Colleen Hawkins asked Abrahamian if the committee could include a public document in its recommendation that states what the board cannot consider to do with the property and Abrahamian said it could.

According to a presentation attached to the meeting agenda, the committee will be able to review and discuss samples of recommendation reports other districts have submitted to get an idea of how the report may look.

The meeting agenda also includes a recommendation report template for the committee to review and revise.

Wednesday’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. at the district’s administration office in the Bramlett Room, located at 24930 Avenue Stanford.