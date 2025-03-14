Thieves run off with merchandise from Nike store 

At least two people were involved in a theft at the Nike Clearance Store on the 25600 block of The Old Road on Friday afternoon, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

Deputies were dispatched to the call at 2:58 p.m., according to Sgt. Justin Boosalis with the station.

Deputies arrived on the scene at the Nike Clearance Store at 3:06 p.m., according to Boosalis.

According to radio dispatch traffic, the initial report said the suspects stole more than $1,000 worth of merchandise.

As of the publication of this story, one person has been detained, Boosalis said.

There is no additional information at the time of this publication, according to Boosalis.