Two patients transported following rollover crash 

Two patients were transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Thursday evening following a rollover crash in Saugus, according to officials.

According to Watch Sgt. Sherry Clark, a spokeswoman with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies and the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched to Bouquet Canyon Road and Shadow Valley Lane after receiving multiple 911 calls about a two-vehicle traffic collision at approximately 5:38 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found that one of the vehicles had overturned, but Clark could not provide information as to how the vehicles collided or what kind of vehicles were involved.

Firefighters with the L.A County Fire Department were dispatched to the location at 5:38 p.m. and arrived at the scene four minutes later, said public information officer Fred Fielding.

He added that two people were transported in unknown condition to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital following the crash.

Clark added that no arrests were made in connection to the incident.