Valladares’ ‘Home for Heroes Act’ clears Senate committee 

News release

The Senate Committee on Revenue and Taxation has unanimously passed Sen. Suzette Valladares’ Senate Bill 23 – the “Home for Heroes Act” – from committee on a 5-0, bipartisan vote of approval.

“The cost of living in California continues to skyrocket and 100%-disabled veterans already shoulder the burden of ongoing, service-related medical expenses,” Valladares, one of two primary sponsors of the bill, said in a news release. “This bill will help to address the affordability crisis that is impacting so many of our nation’s heroes. This is the least we can do to provide some badly needed economic relief.”

The bill, coauthored by 12 Republican members of the Legislature exempts the primary residences of 100% disabled veterans and their spouses from property taxes. The legislation represents what proponents say is a bold step in alleviating financial burdens on those who have sacrificed dearly for our country.

“We’ve asked quite a lot of our 100%-disabled veterans already,” said Valladares, R-Acton. “This bill is just a small token of our appreciation and will afford some of our most deserving veterans a modest but meaningful tax relief.”

SB 23 will next be heard in the Senate Committee on Military and Veterans Affairs.