Valladares introduces bill to expand career technical education  

In conjunction with National Career and Technical Education Month, Sen. Suzette Martinez Valladares, R-Acton, announced the introduction of Senate Bill 612, the High School Career & Technical Education Bill, which would expand CTE courses for high school students across California.

“We must do more to prepare California’s students for our changing economy, which includes exposing them to more career options and expanding educational opportunities for all,” Valladares said in a news release. “By expanding access to CTE courses, we are preparing students for careers that are not only in high demand but also offer well-paying, rewarding opportunities. This legislation is a critical step toward ensuring that every student is prepared for life after high school, whether they choose to enter the workforce directly or pursue higher education.”

Senate Bill 612 would require all high school students — public and charter schools alike — to complete one semester of stand-alone CTE coursework as a graduation requirement, starting in the 2031-2032 school year. The bill aims to ensure that every student, regardless of their educational setting, has the opportunity to explore and develop skills in areas such as information technology, health care, engineering and skilled trades.

Research has shown that students who participate in CTE programs are more likely to graduate high school, attend college, and secure stable, high-quality jobs, the release said.

“We must address the needs of all students, including those who may not want – or be ready for – a four-year college experience,” Valladares added. “This bill will make sure every student is given the opportunity to explore well-paying, hands-on careers.”