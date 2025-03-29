Vietnam vets recognized at SCV Senior Center luncheon 

Some Vietnam veterans have talked about when they came home from the war, people spit on them or called them names due to the unpopularity of the conflict. Even some World War II veterans at one time showed little respect for them.

But now, according to RJ Kelly, a Vietnam War veteran and vice president of the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 355, such a response to those who served in Vietnam has changed over the last five or six years. People, he said, are finally coming up to them and saying, “Thank you for your service.”

Santa Clarita Valley Vietnam vets were recognized Friday afternoon during the third annual National Vietnam War Veterans Day luncheon at the SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida off Golden Valley Road in Santa Clarita.

“It takes every branch of service to win a war, and it takes every personnel, from the computer operator to the drone striker to the men in the field to win a war,” Kelly said in an interview during the event. “That’s what I’m doing here. I’m winning this war of lack of popularity for Vietnam vets by giving back to the community.”

Santa Clarita Valley Vietnam War Veterans applaud during the 2025 National Vietnam War Veterans Day celebration held at the Senior Center on March 28, 2025 in Santa Clarita, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Kevin MacDonald, chief executive officer of the SCV Senior Center, said that over 350 seniors eat lunch at the center daily from Monday to Friday. He was expecting at least that number on Friday. Veterans had reserved seating in a roped-off area right up near the front stage of the dining room.

MacDonald, who took to the stage and opened the luncheon with words to the veterans, welcomed and honored those in attendance.

“We are so darn proud,” he said to them. “I was talking to one of the vets the other day, and I went up to him, and he had his hat on, and he was in the street, and I said, ‘This is your week.’ He says, ‘What do you mean?’ I said, ‘This is a week we honor our Vietnam vets.’ And he says, ‘You know, when I came home, there wasn’t a whole bunch of thank-yous.’ I said, ‘Well, the thank-yous have begun, and they’re going to continue.’ And we thank you for your service, and that goes for everyone today.”

Jerry Rhodes, secretary of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 355, spoke of the Missing Man Table, which was set up on stage. The display, which is a place setting for one at a small table, is meant to remind viewers, Rhodes said, of fallen, missing or imprisoned military service members.

Vietnam Veterans of America Secretary Jerry Rhodes speaks on the Missing Man Tribute during the 2025 National Vietnam War Veterans Day celebration held at the Senior Center on March 28, 2025 in Santa Clarita, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

“We must constantly remember our fallen,” he said. “There are still over 1,200 Vietnam veterans unaccounted for in Vietnam.”

Rhodes offered prayer to the group, and then the Ronald Reagan Marine Corps League provided the color guard.

Marine Corps League Simi Valley Ronald Regan Chapter complete the presentation of colors during the 2025 National Vietnam War Veterans Day celebration held at the Senior Center on March 28, 2025 in Santa Clarita, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

During the luncheon, Tom Lamog and Bruce Geiger from Guitars 4 Vets in Newhall provided musical entertainment. Guitars 4 Vets is a program that gives veterans who are struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder and other emotional distress the opportunity to learn and play music as a form of healing.

Guitar for Vets instructor Tom Lamog (left) and United States Navy Veteran Bruce Geiger perform at the 2025 National Vietnam War Veterans Day celebration held at the Senior Center on March 28, 2025 in Santa Clarita, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

The Vietnam Veterans of America and Quilts of Valor, a nonprofit organization that awards handmade quilts to service members and veterans, presented quilts to United States Marine Corps veterans Dan Paulson and Curt Hill.

And finally, representatives from the offices of Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, Sen. Suzette Martinez Valladares, R-Acton, and Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, presented certificates of recognition to the Vietnam Veterans of America for their commitment to honor Vietnam veterans.

Christine Ward from Valladares’ office also gave certificates of recognition to Santa Clarita Valley Guardians, Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center, Santa Clarita Veterans Services Collaborative and Santa Clarita Valley Rotary.

According to Ken Asam, president of Blinded Veterans Association Southern California Region Group, the event on Friday was twofold. Blinded Veterans Day was March 28, 2025, and National Vietnam War Veterans Day was March 29, 2025. Friday afternoon’s event recognized both days, he said.

As the day went on, more and more people filed into the dining room. Kelly said veterans couldn’t wait to sign up for the event. It’s grown in popularity each year. That was evident, as there was standing room only.