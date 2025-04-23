Chino Hills man identified as construction worker who died 

Officials with the L.A. County Medical Examiner have identified the man who died at an active construction site on Tuesday afternoon after being run over by a truck.

Ruben Correa II, 50, of Chino Hills has been identified as the construction worker who died at the construction site on the 29100 block of Avenue Penn in the Valencia Commerce Center at approximately 12:08 p.m. on Tuesday.

California Highway Patrol Newhall-area Public Information Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez said officers and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call of a workplace accident that was initially reported as a construction worker who fell off a truck.

Burgos-Lopez said on Tuesday that Correa was declared dead at the scene by L.A. County firefighters.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Burgos-Lopez said the incident is still being investigated.

Based off the preliminary investigation from Tuesday, witnesses told CHP Newhall-area officers that Correa had stepped out of the truck at one point and talked to somebody outside of the vehicle, said Burgos-Lopez during a phone call on Wednesday.

“What we don’t know yet is if he went back into the vehicle and fell out or if he was standing between the front wheels and the rear wheels when this happened,” said Burgos-Lopez.

He added at some point the truck began to roll forward, ran over Correa and then struck at least one parked car.

Burgos-Lopez added that CHP officers are investigating the truck to ascertain whether there was a mechanical issue.