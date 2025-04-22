CHP officers assist in reuniting missing runaway boy, family 

California Highway Patrol Newhall-area officers assisted in reuniting a missing runaway boy with his family on Monday night after he was found attempting to hitchhike near the State Route 126 freeway, according to a spokesman for the CHP station.

On Monday at approximately 5:46 p.m., CHP dispatch broadcasted a call for an approximately 12-year-old boy hitchhiking near the SR-126 and Commerce Center Drive, CHP Newhall-area Public Information Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez wrote in an emailed statement.

CHP Newhall-area units responded and located the boy on the onramp from Commerce Center Drive to the westbound SR-126, wrote Burgos-Lopez.

The boy was transported by Los Angeles County Fire Department to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital for precautionary purposes, added Burgos-Lopez. CHP Newhall-area units also followed to the hospital.

He wrote that it was ultimately determined the boy was a missing runaway who had been reported to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department earlier on Monday. CHP officers remained at Henry Mayo until the juvenile was positively identified and reunited with his father.