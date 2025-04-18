City to launch mobile ‘Library Express’ 

News release

The Santa Clarita Public Library is scheduled next week to hold the official launch of the Library Express, a fully equipped mobile library designed to bring books, programs and educational resources to every corner of the city.

The debut is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 26, in celebration of Día de los Niños/Día de los Libros, an annual event honoring childhood, family and the joy of reading.

The festivities will begin at 9:30 a.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Old Town Newhall Library Branch, where community members, city leaders and library staff will gather to introduce the Library Express and commemorate its first official day on the road.

After the ceremony, the new mobile unit will make its way through the city, traveling past familiar landmarks before arriving in Canyon Country for a public debut at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library Branch around 11 a.m.

As part of the Día de los Niños celebration — which will run from 10 a.m. to noon — families will be among the first to see the all-new Library Express and explore its features.

“From shelves filled with popular books to mobile storytime and onboard check-out capabilities, the Library Express will serve as a dynamic extension of the library’s commitment to learning, creativity and access for all,” said a news release from the city.

In addition to the mobile Library’s unveiling, guests can participate in a game-themed experience featuring chess, foosball, air hockey and other interactive activities designed to spark imagination and foster connection.

The Library Express supports a goal outlined in the city’s SC2025 Strategic Plan — increasing equitable access to library services across the community.

For more information on the Library Express, visit SantaClaritaPublicLibrary.com.