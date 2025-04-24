College Briefs for April 24

Casey named to Ohio University’s provost’s list

Ohio University College of Health Sciences and Professions student Jeffrey Casey, of Newhall, has been named to Ohio’s fall 2024 provost’s list.

At the end of each semester, Ohio University’s undergraduate students are evaluated based on their semester GPA and hours to determine placement on the president’s list, dean’s list or provost’s list.

The provost’s list recognition is shared with high-achieving, part-time undergraduate students who exemplify academic success. Qualifying students must possess a 3.5 or greater GPA and between 6 and 11.99 credit hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA.

In fall semester 2024, approximately 1,900 of Ohio University’s part-time undergraduate students qualified for the provost’s list.

2 local students named to dean’s list at Grove City College

Two local students were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2024 semester at Grove City College in Pennsylvania.

Dom Puglisi, a junior English major from Santa Clarita, has been named to the dean’s list with high distinction for the fall 2024 semester. Puglisi is a 2022 graduate of Santa Clarita Christian School and is the son of JJ and Michele Puglisi from Santa Clarita.

Olivia Grimes, a junior Spanish and K-12 education certification major from Valencia, has been named to the dean’s list with high distinction for the fall 2024 semester. Grimes is a 2022 graduate of Santa Clarita Christian School and is the daughter of David and Denise Grimes from Valencia.

Students eligible for the dean’s list have a GPA of 3.40 to 3.59; for the dean’s list with distinction a GPA of 3.60 to 3.84 and for the dean’s list with high distinction a GPA of 3.85 to 4.0.

Grove City College is a Christian liberal arts college established in 1876. It offers undergraduate and graduate degrees in more than 70 majors on a 180-acre campus north of Pittsburgh.

LaBrie graduates from South Dakota State

South Dakota State University announces Cameron J. LaBrie, of Santa Clarita, has graduated following the summer and fall 2024 semesters.

LaBrie graduated with a bachelor of science in nursing from SDSU’s College of Nursing.

Overall, nearly 950 SDSU students from 36 states and 23 nations graduated in the summer and fall 2024 semesters. Nearly 40 students received two or more degrees or certificates from a college.

Founded in 1881, South Dakota State University is the state’s Morrill Act land-grant institution as well as its largest school of higher education. SDSU confers degrees from seven different colleges representing more than 230 majors, minors and specializations.

Local students named to Pacific University dean’s list

Four local students have been named to the fall 2024 Dean’s List at Pacific University in Forest Grove, Oregon. The dean’s list recognizes undergraduate students in Pacific’s colleges of Arts & Sciences, Business and Education who earn a grade-point average of at least 3.70 and complete 12 or more graded hours.

The following local students were named to the dean’s list:

• Gabriel Chavez, of Canyon Country.

• Lucas Milan, of Castaic.

• Ella Mee, of Newhall.

• Lucas Paschia, of Santa Clarita.

Pacific University is Washington County, Oregon’s only comprehensive university. Pacific serves its communities through campuses in Forest Grove, Hillsboro and Eugene.