Commercial fire breaks out on Industry Drive  

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were dispatched to a commercial building fire for a water flow alarm at 10:37 a.m. Sunday at 28150 Industry Drive in Valencia, according to Fire Department officials.

Firefighters were still actively working on the fire as of the publication of this story, said Supervisor Anaya with the Fire Department. Anaya did not want to disclose his first name.

Smoke began showing on the side of the building at 10:43 a.m., according to Jonathan Torres, public information officer for the Fire Department.

The fire grew at 10:46 a.m., Torres said.

No one was in the building at the time of the fire and there were no injuries, said Eric Tumbarello, battalion chief for the Fire Department who was on the scene.

There were five fire trucks and the smell of smoke as well as an ambulance on the scene, according to observations at the scene.

Security responded after the Fire Department cut the lock to the building upon arriving at the scene and smelling smoke.

Firefighters requested Edison at 10:58 a.m., according to Torres.

The fire was knocked down at 11:06 a.m., according to Los Angeles County dispatch radio traffic.

The Fire Department are currently doing salvage and overhaul at the time of this publication, Torres said.

