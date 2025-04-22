Construction worker dies after being run over by truck 

Los Angeles County firefighters declared a construction worker dead at the scene of a construction site on Avenue Penn on Tuesday afternoon after he was reportedly run over by a water tank truck, according to a spokesman with the California Highway Patrol Newhall-area.

CHP Newhall-area Public Information Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez said officers received a call of a workplace accident near the 29100 block of Avenue Penn in the Valencia Commerce Center at approximately 12:08 p.m. on Tuesday.

He said CHP Newhall units and L.A. County firefighters were dispatched to the scene.

It was initially reported that a construction worker fell off a water tank truck, but upon investigating at the scene, Burgos-Lopez said the driver was first inside the vehicle before he ended up in front of the vehicle and it began to roll forward and hit the driver.

L.A. County firefighters declared the driver dead at the scene, added Burgos-Lopez.

He said CHP Newhall-area officers are still on the scene investigating and speaking to witnesses as of the publication of this story.

The identity of the driver has not been released by the L.A. County Medical Examiner’s office and is pending next of kin notification.

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be added as soon as it becomes available.