Deputies boycotting Baker-to-Vegas race over federal conviction 

An annual run meant to encourage camaraderie and fitness among law enforcement professionals has drawn a boycott from Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies, among other stations, according to a L.A. County deputy sheriffs union news release.

The Baker to Vegas race, a 120-mile foot relay race held every year in the spring for the “Challenge Cup,” won’t have more than 20 regular L.A. County Sheriff’s Department teams that participate due to a protest over the recent federal prosecution of a Lancaster deputy.

Instead, the deputies’ union is planning a fun run Sunday in Castaic to support Trevor Kirk in his attempt to fight a federal conviction last month.

Cesar Romero, a 33-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Department, said the boycott, alternate run and the get-together afterward are a show of support for Kirk and his family, “through his unjust ordeal.”

Romero sent out a release Wednesday announcing a news conference Friday in Monterey Park, the day before the Baker-to-Vegas run is scheduled to begin.

“Kirk, a decorated veteran and father of two, faces federal charges for simply doing his job during a 2023 robbery response, despite body-worn camera footage showing his actions were lawful, restrained and aligned with training,” according to the statement from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Professional Association.

A federal jury in downtown Los Angeles disagreed in February.

After a three-day trial, Kirk, a 32-year-old Santa Clarita resident, was found guilty of one felony count of deprivation of rights under color of law. The jury found he became violent with a woman during an investigation by Kirk and his partner into a robbery investigation at a Lancaster grocery store.

“Kirk … placed his knee on J.H.’s shoulder and, when J.H. yelled for Kirk to ‘stop,’ Kirk cocked his right arm back with a clenched fist and said, ‘Stop or you’re gonna get punched in the face,’” according to a Department of Justice news release. “Kirk then pressed his knee into J.H.’s neck, and she said, ‘Get your neck [sic] off my … off my … I can’t breathe.’”

The DOJ also accused Kirk of transmitting a misleading report that he was in a fight during the confrontation.

When reached for comment this week, Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, shared a statement from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau:

“The department respects our personnel’s right to opt out of participating in the upcoming Baker to Vegas Challenge Cup Relay, which is a longstanding athletic event meant to foster camaraderie, health and sportsmanship. We wish all our participating teams success and look forward to celebrating their dedication as they run the challenging 120-mile relay race.”

“Despite allegations to the contrary, this case was not referred to the FBI nor the U.S Attorney’s Office by anyone within the department, as indicated in the official court transcript,” the SIB statement said.

“The department recognizes that having one of our employees convicted by a federal jury is a significant matter and we understand the frustration it has caused among our personnel,” the statement added.

LASD issued an internal email March 5 after it had received several reports from deputies claiming they’ve been targeted with actions of harassment, threats of retaliation and bullying related to participating in the Baker to Vegas race, according to the department’s statement.

The FBI investigated the case.

Recent data from the Sheriff’s Department indicates over the past five years, Lancaster Sheriff’s Station deputies have had nearly 88% more documented use-of-force incidents (1,776) than the second-highest total, Palmdale (945). The SCV Station reported 629 over the same period.

Kirk has not yet been sentenced for his conviction.

Tim Lineberger, who was promoting the Castaic event Wednesday on behalf of the LASPA, said Kirk has a hearing yet to be scheduled for the discussion of a defense motion to vacate the jury’s verdict. If that’s unsuccessful, Kirk could face a maximum of 10 years in prison.

Kirk’s victim, identified in her federal lawsuit as Jacy Houston, filed a notice in federal court March 10 that a settlement agreement was reached with the Sheriff’s Department for undisclosed terms.