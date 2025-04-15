Deputies respond to bomb threat at senior living facility  

No evidence was found by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies when they responded Tuesday morning to a possible bomb threat at the Santa Clarita Hills Senior Living facility, according to an official with the station.

Watch Sgt. Robert Wilkinson said that, at 10:48 a.m., an unknown person called saying there was a bomb inside the senior living facility and that people had 10 minutes to get out of the building.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they evacuated the facility immediately and began conducting sweeps of the area and inside the building, said Wilkinson.

Deputies were unable to find any evidence of a bomb and the area was cleared as of Tuesday afternoon, added Wilkinson.

A Santa Clarita Hills Senior living representative who did not provide her name said they had no comment about the incident on Tuesday afternoon.