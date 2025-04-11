Deputy-involved crash among back-to-back incidents on Ruether 

A Canyon Country street was the chaotic scene of separate incidents and back-to-back crashes, one of which was a deputy-involved collision that sent a deputy and a civilian to the hospital, according to first responders and a witness.

Sheriff’s deputies were patrolling the area near Ruether Avenue and Soledad Canyon Road Friday morning at approximately 10:24 a.m. when they conducted a traffic stop on a black Hyundai suspected to be a stolen vehicle, according to Watch Sgt. Sherry Clark, a spokeswoman for the station.

A local resident who asked not to be identified said he was in the area at the time of the incident and witnessed three patrol vehicles pass him quickly.

The resident, who said he is an automotive mechanic and driving instructor, calculated all three patrol units were traveling as fast as 60 mph, “in the center lane kicking up all the smoke,” he said in an interview with The Signal.

Deputies did not engage in a pursuit, and after the responding units concluded their investigation, they determined the driver of the black Hyundai was in possession of a stolen license plate and not a stolen vehicle, Clark said.

The driver was only detained at the conclusion of the incident without further incident, Deputy Garrett Rifkin said during a followup phone call.

At approximately 11:03 a.m. on Reuther Avenue near Golden Triangle Road, personnel with the Los Angeles County Fire Department and sheriff’s deputies responded to a traffic collision, Rifkin stated.

As a patrol unit made their way to the scene of the crash, a deputy and a civilian vehicle collided, Rifkin added.

The civilian vehicle involved in a depouty involved collision on April 11, 2025 on Reuther Avenue. Courtesy photo.

The crash occurred on Ruether Avenue in front of the Santa Clarita Auto Center, according to online footage.

First responders were dispatched to the first traffic collision at 11:08 and were cancelled before arriving on the scene, said Kaitlyn Aldana, a spokeswoman with the L.A. County Fire Department.

The man who witnessed the first incident involving the car with the reportedly stolen plate was on his way back to his local business in the area when he heard the impact of both vehicles and walked to the scene of the incident, where he saw a sheriff’s patrol unit with damage to the front and a Chevrolet HHR with damage to the passenger’s front side.

“The driver’s side of the squad car involved was sideswiped back from the front quarter panel back to the rear door. The citizen’s vehicle was impacted on the passenger side, front quarter panel to the passenger side door,” the man said.

Deputies responded to the 26500 block of Ruether Avenue late Friday morning regarding a deputy-involved traffic collision on April 11, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/The Signal

In the deputy-involved collision, Fire Department personnel were dispatched at 11:11 a.m. and were on the scene five minutes later where one patient was transported in unknown condition, Aldana said.

The incidents were about a half-hour apart. Clark said both the deputy and civilian were transported to the hospital.

Signal Staff Writer Kamryn Martell contributed to this report.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.