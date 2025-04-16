Duck, Duck, Goose: Bridgeport pond welcomes wildlife 

It’s springtime in Valencia, and with the change of the season comes the familiar Bridgeport ducks and geese.

With them come concerns from local residents about the health and safety of the annual feathered visitors.

Video by Kelly Ingram (Nishimoto)/The Signal

For example, a family of Canada geese was spotted walking along Avenue Stanford and Avenue Scott on Tuesday afternoon away from the Bridgeport pond, and the gander, a male goose, appeared to be injured.

As the birds are wild animals, wildlife officials generally recommend against individuals taking it upon themselves to help them when they appear wounded.

A group of goslings hid behind their mother’s wing at the Bridgeport pond on Tuesday afternoon, April 16, 2025. Maya Morales/The Signal

According to a Communication Center dispatcher from the Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control Castaic Care Center, who declined to provide her name, if residents come across an injured goose, they should contact the North County Communication Center at 661-940-4191 and report where the injured animal is.

She added that they cannot give a time frame on response because it would depend on whether they had other emergencies in the area.