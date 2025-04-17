Hart school board discusses first reading of cell phone policy 

The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board discussed the first reading of a cell phone usage policy Wednesday that has been in development since a new California law was passed requiring school districts to enact such a policy.

The Hart district governing board members have been talking about wanting a policy outlining cell phone usage across the schools since before Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law Assembly Bill 3216: The Phone-Free School Act, which directs school districts across the state to develop policies limiting smartphone use by July 1, 2026.

The district has discussed how research has shown that overuse of cell phones can have a negative impact on mental and physical health, as well as negatively impact relationships and academic performance in students.

“We’ve discussed this topic in many committees we have that include staff, students and parents, and we also surveyed students, parents and staff,” said Superintendent Michael Vierra. “The results of the survey represented there was consensus among all groups that devices should be limited in classrooms. There were some different opinions on use in high schools outside of class time. Also, there were concerns brought up about use in emergencies and taking a balanced approach on the limitations, and we’ve also reviewed policies at other districts around California.”

He added that during this school year Canyon High School has been piloting a “no devices used during instructional period” practice and that at other junior high schools and high schools there are practices in place where students do not use their phones during the day.

“In general, the policy restricts use during the day for all of our junior high schools and during instructional time for our high schools. Also, there is language in there that provides for circumstances, for use during emergencies, when granted permission by staff, or for any specific physical needs, or for an IEP, individualized education plan,” said Vierra.

Board member Erin Wilson spoke about how this new policy was long awaited. She said the policy will help give teachers the support they need to enforce it consistently and have one clear rule across the district.

“We need students to be receiving instruction in their classrooms and not be distracted,” said Wilson.

Board member Aakash Ahuja said he had been advocating for a cell phone policy for some time because of how it is linked to cyberbullying and increased anxieties in young students.

He added that he thought with the way the policy was currently written seemed very balanced. It would allow students to use their cell phones during their break time.

Ahuja said he would like to elaborate on the section of the policy that states mobile communication devices cannot be used to infringe on anyone’s privacy, to include that photos and videos cannot be taken without consent or without staff/teacher instruction. The board agreed with Ahuja and said it wasn’t a bad idea to be more specific.

Board President Cherise Moore said that they should add more specific language that outlines that cyberbullying is a part of this new policy and reference it back to board policy 5131.2.

She also said she would like to specify what the discipline will look like for a first offense and then a reoccurring offense.

No action was taken at the meeting; the policy will be brought back for a second read at a future meeting.