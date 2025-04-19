Kids egg-stract eggs from pool during annual Splash N’ Dash 

Eggs of all colors rushed down the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center’s slide during the city of Santa Clarita’s annual Splash N’ Dash on Saturday.

Each group of children under 10, organized by age, jumped into the water and rushed to collect as many eggs as possible in order to win three prizes.

Lifeguard Freddy Razo, whose last day on the job happened to be on Saturday, reflected on the community events that he will miss when he leaves to become a firefighter.

Kids collect as many easter eggs as they can during the city’s Splash N’ Dash at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center on Saturday, April 19, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“We’ve been waiting for this event all year. We have other events like this — the Floating Pumpkin Patch, and of course the Splash N’ Dash, which is one of our most attended events,” Razo said. “The kids love participating. Today’s actually my last day here — I got a full-time job firefighting. In the two years I’ve been here, I can’t complain. I’ve had a great time.”

Razo reflected on his time working for the city, and the benefits of being a lifeguard during events like these.

“Everyone here is very friendly, and this job teaches you good life skills that you can use. It definitely prepares you for the future,” Razo said. “I love Santa Clarita. It’s an amazing day, and I’m glad to say I’m from here.”

Bambi Ballesteros has attended the Splash N’ Dash for years when her teenage sons were younger, and now continues the tradition with her daughter, Lilly, 5.

“It’s always so fun. The staff is friendly and helpful, and the kids have a blast. It’s really nice. The kids are always excited to get to play in the water in April,” Ballesteros said. “My boys were excited she was getting to come because they’re too old to come now. They’re like, ‘We remember doing it mom, it’s so much fun!’”

Lilly, 5, and Bambi Ballesteros enjoy the city’s Splash N’ Dash at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center on Saturday, April 19, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Lilly, who took pride in having her pink pail completely filled, answered questions with enthusiasm as she dried off after an energetic dip in the pool.

When asked if she liked the event, she answered:

“It was fun.”

When asked what her favorite prize that she picked was, she answered:

“The squishy.”

When asked what her favorite part of the event was, she answered:

“That I got prizes.”

While Lilly had participated in another egg hunt last week, Ballesteros added that Lilly wants to do an egg hunt every week.

Kids collect as many easter eggs as they can during the city’s Splash N’ Dash at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center on Saturday, April 19, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Prizes were available for kids to pick out during the city’s Splash N’ Dash at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center on Saturday, April 19, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal