Los Angeles man arrested on suspicion of driving stolen Mercedes 

A 35 year old Los Angeles man was arrested on suspicion of driving a stolen Mercedes on Tuesday, after being located traveling north on State Route 14 just north of Escondido Canyon Road, according to a spokesman with the California Highway Patrol Newhall-area office.

Officers with the Newhall office were notified of a reported stolen Mercedes traveling near State Route 118 and Woodley Avenue near Mission Hills at approximately 3:55 p.m., according to Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez, a spokesman for the CHP Newhall office.

The Mercedes then traveled north on Interstate 405 into the Newhall area when officers began to respond with efforts to locate the suspect, he added.

The man traveling in the vehicle was located on the northbound side of State Route 14 north of Escondido Road, according to Burgos-Lopez.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and booked into the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station without further incident, he added.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrest logs available online, the man is due in court Thursday morning at the San Fernando Superior Court.