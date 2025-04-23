Man arrested on suspicion of DUI after car crashes into Target

A man was detained and arrested on suspicion of drunk driving after reportedly crashing into the Target location on Magic Mountain Parkway and fleeing to the nearby Chick-fil-A location on Tuesday evening, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“We received reports that a driver had collided in the parking lot at Target, and he had gotten out of the car and driven away, and that’s where deputies found him,” said Watch Sgt. Juan Muralles. “They followed him into the Chick-fil-A parking lot, where they detained the driver and I believe ultimately arrested him.”

According to Muralles, the suspect had hit a nearby center median before driving into the Target parking lot and colliding with the building. He briefly exited his vehicle before reentering it and driving away to the Chick-fil-A near the Valencia Town Center, where he was arrested by authorities. No injuries were reported.

No additional information is available as of the time of this publication.