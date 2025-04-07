Blog

Man detained at mall on suspicion of possession of a firearm 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies detained a man after receiving reports that a man was seen with a gun near Five Guys at the Valencia Town Center mall on Sunday evening, April 6, 2025. Maya Morales/The Signal
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies detained a man after receiving reports that a man was seen with a gun near Five Guys at the Valencia Town Center mall on Sunday evening, April 6, 2025. Maya Morales/The Signal
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies Sunday evening detained a man on suspicion of possessing a firearm after receiving reports that a man was seen with a gun near Five Guys at the Valencia Town Center mall, according to an official on the scene.  

Sgt. Juan Muralles with the station said deputies were responding to a report of an man seen with a firearm near Five Guys. When deputies arrived on the scene, they were able to locate a suspect matching the description.  

Muralles said that, after investigating the suspect, they found a firearm in his possession and detained him.  

He added that the suspect could be facing gun possession-related charges.  

Picture of Maya Morales

Maya Morales

