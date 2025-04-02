Murder suspects held to answer  

Two men were held to answer murder charges in the death of 31-year-old Fernando Edgar Bernabe, who was fatally shot in the chest outside Valencia liquor last summer.

They had their arraignment, when they’re expected to enter their plea to the charges, continued Monday to later this month.

Omar Garcia Ramirez, 24, and Jose Corona Duarte, 29, are accused of Bernabe’s June 17 murder in the parking lot of Valencia Liquor.

At a preliminary hearing March 18, Judge David Stuart found there was enough evidence to try both men.

Detectives initially believed the shooting may have been related to gang activity, part of violence that’s been endemic to the Newhall community over the last two years. Family members of Bernabe have denied he was affiliated.

No additional motivation has been revealed by either Homicide Bureau detectives or county prosecutors in the months since the murder.

Garcia Ramirez, who was arrested June 26, is charged with: one count of murder; a special allegation that he used a firearm; a rule of court violation that he had one or more serious violent felony convictions in his past; two weapons charges connected to his previous convictions; and a felony evading arrest charge from a June 20 encounter with law enforcement.

Garcia Ramirez is being held without bail at North County Correctional Facility in Castaic. Corona is being charged with one count, first-degree murder, and a handful of rules of court violations regarding the current allegation and allegation that his previous conviction will result in a sentence multiplier if he’s convicted again. He’s being held without bail at Men’s Central Jail in Downtown Los Angeles.

The arraignment for both men was continued to April 15 due to scheduling conflicts for their legal counsel Tuesday.