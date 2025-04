Two vehicles were involved in a non-injury car collision that resulted in a vehicle rollover at the intersection of Avenue Stanford and Avenue Scott on Wednesday evening, according to Jonathan Torres, L.A. County Fire Department public information officer. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies were on the scene diverting traffic and assisting the drivers involved.

A vehicle rolled over following a non-injury car collision on Avenue Stanford and Avenue Scott on Wednesday evening, April 2, 2025. Maya Morales/The Signal