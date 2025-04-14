Light shaking reported in SCV after 5.2 magnitude earthquake near San Diego 

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake northeast of San Diego was recorded by the U.S. Geological Survey Monday morning, though there was little to no effect in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The earthquake was first reported at 10:08 a.m. roughly 2.6 miles south of Julian on Monday, causing the USGS to send an alert out to L.A. County residents.

“Earthquake Detected! Drop, Cover, Hold On. Protect Yourself,” reads the alert from the USGS that went out at approximately 10:10 a.m. on Monday.

Julian is roughly 60 miles from San Diego and 167 miles from the SCV.

Seven aftershocks were reported in the Julian area by the USGS, ranging from magnitude 2.5 to 3.0.

The USGS “Did You Feel It?” map shows that shaking was recorded as far north as the Antelope Valley. There were a few reports of people feeling the earthquake in the Santa Clarita Valley, according to the “Did You Feel It?” map.