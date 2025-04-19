One arrested following fight near Newhall train station  

Deputies responded to reports of a physical altercation between two people on Friday evening in Newhall and arrested one person on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, an official with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a call for service at 5:44 p.m. to Railroad Avenue near the Metrolink station regarding a fight, said Sgt. Elizondo, a spokesman with the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

No knife was involved in the altercation, despite online reports stating a person was stabbed in the incident, Elizondo confirmed.

One person was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, but information as to what the suspect used during the altercation was unknown.

It is unknown if any injuries were reported as information was limited, and he could not state where exactly near the Metrolink station the altercation occurred.

No additional information was available.