One detained following scooter pursuit on Bouquet Canyon Road

A person was detained on suspicion of theft following a pursuit from the Best Buy location near Bouquet Canyon Road on Monday, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. The pursuit involved the suspect fleeing the store on a scooter that he reportedly stole.

“It was reported when deputies arrived,” Watch Sgt. Rob Wilkinson said of the theft. “They were directed by a witness to the direction, which was heading up northbound Bouquet. Deputies made contact with the suspect, and then he fled back across the street. And when he started riding the scooter back across the street, deputies began a foot pursuit from their vehicles.”

According to Wilkinson, the suspect then collided with the center median before attempting to flee across the street. He was detained by authorities and taken into custody. The incident occurred at approximately 5:25 p.m., and no injuries were reported.

No additional information is available as of the time of this publication.